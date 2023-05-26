Local BERNINA dealer hosts event with prizes, discounts, and more

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quilters Quest is excited to celebrate 10 years with an event taking place from Thursday, June 1st through Saturday, June 3rd, 2023. The event will include special sales, big prize raffles, and spin-to-win games.

Not only is Quilters Quest celebrating its 10th birthday, it’s also welcoming patrons to see their brand new location at 7305 Lemont Rd in Downers Grove, IL. From sewing machines, to notions to thousands of fabric bolts, Quilters Quest offers everything needed to ignite creativity in its customers, including multiple hands on and virtual classes. Quilters Quest also offers onsite machine repairs by certified technicians for all brands of sewing machines.

Store manager, Jeanne Weseman, shared how passionate Quilters Quest is about their clientele. “It’s the customers that have made us successful.” She continued, “We get to see people being creative and seeing that has been both fulfilling and exciting.”

Additionally, Quilters Quest has been known for its longarm capabilities. Owner Robert Cornella, or as he’s often referred to as ‘Longarm Bob,’ has established a team of longarm experts to finish quilting customers’ pieced quilt tops. He also has two BERNINA longarm machines available for rental for customers wanting to finish their own quilts.

All are welcome to visit the brand new location and join in their 10 Year Birthday Celebration. For more information on the event and to shop, visit quiltersquest.com or visit in-store.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

