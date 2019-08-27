QuinStreet To Present at Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced that it will participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference on September 12, 2019 at the Parker New York, 119 W. 56th Street.
QuinStreet management will be available for one-on-one meetings on that day.
The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.
