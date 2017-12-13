Quintess Collection Unveils Unique Membership Providing Unprecedented Value on Luxury Accommodations

Broomfield, CO, Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quintess Collection, a premier luxury destination club, has unveiled Quintess Access, a unique membership program where frequent travelers can book unlimited reservations at more than 400,000 hotels and resorts at special members’ only prices. The program is introduced with a free no-obligation 30-day trial.

“Our Quintess Collection partnerships have allowed us to perfect this program, offering prices well below those listed on the public discount travel sites,” said Pete Estler, CEO for Quintess Collection. “Delivering value to Quintess members has always been a strong focus of the club, and that tradition is carried on with Quintess Access.”

Businesses also have the opportunity to reduce accommodation costs substantially when booking through Quintess Access, especially for any organization whose employees travel more than once a month. Quintess will focus on luxury accommodations and provide 3, 4, and 5-star options, all priced well below the public discount levels.

“We are intensely focused on membership experience and bringing true value to our members through our offerings. For those frequent luxury travelers, we expect to save them up to $20,000 annually on hotels, vacation homes, and rental cars,” said Estler.

Quintess Access membership after the first 30 days is $150 per month, with Quintess’ entire hotel and resort portfolio offered at prices up to 75% below market rates. Savings will vary depending on the desired hotel or resort, destination, and dates. In addition, Quintess Access members will also be able to book Quintess homes for their vacation use.

Over the next two months, many exciting enhancements are planned, including a special benefit for business travelers that will allow them to bank significant amounts of savings in the form of ClubCash for their personal use, while still offering their employers the best publicly available prices for reimbursement.

For more information about Quintess, please visit quintess.com. For more information about Quintess Access, please visit https://quintess.com/free_trial/frequent_travelers.

About Quintess Collection

The Quintess Collection, a leader in private luxury travel since 2004, provides exclusive access to an international portfolio of luxury residences and adventures in the world’s most sought-after destinations, including Aspen, Hawaii, London, Los Cabos, Paris, Sonoma, Tuscany and many more. With five-star amenities, personalized service from an expert staff of travel planners and dedicated local destination hosts, Quintess members enjoy effortless vacation experiences each and every time they travel. Members enjoy this lifestyle through a flexible membership structure. For more information on The Quintess Collection, please call 800.550.0324 or visit quintess.com.

