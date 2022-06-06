Quipt Home Medical on Preliminary List to Join Russell Microcap® Index

CINCINNATI, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quipt Home Medical Corp. (“Quipt” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is very pleased to announce it is on a preliminary list dated June 3, 2022 issued by the Russell Microcap Index to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Our inclusion to the Russell Microcap Index would be an important milestone for our Company and its shareholders, as we continue on our exciting growth path of becoming a leader in at home respiratory care for patients across the United States. We believe joining this index would significantly bolster our visibility and access to the global investment community and we are excited at the prospect of being included alongside some of the most innovative companies in the United States. This inclusion would truly reflect the substantial growth experienced by our Company and our evolution as a publicly traded company over the last several years,” commented Greg Crawford, CEO and Chairman of Quipt. “We are extremely well positioned to continue executing on our three-pronged growth strategy which has yielded robust and consistent financial performance and look forward to providing our shareholders updates over the near term.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

A bout Quipt Home Medical Corp.

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services, and making life easier for the patient. For further information visit, www.Quipthomemedical.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Reader Advisories

While the Company is on the June 3, 2022 preliminary list for inclusion on the Russell Microcap Index, no assurance can be given that it will ultimately on the final list.

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. ‎dollars.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined ‎in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, ‎‎”intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, ‎including: inclusion on the Russell Microcap® Index and the results of such inclusion; and the Company believing ‎joining the index would significantly bolster its visibility and access to the global investment community‎; are ‎intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be ‎forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to ‎future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and ‎assumptions, including, without limitation: the Company meeting the inclusion standards of the Russell Microcap® Index; and capital market participants responding to a Nasdaq listing as anticipated. ‎Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Examples of such risk factors include, without limitation: credit; market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange and interest rate); liquidity; operational (including technology and infrastructure); reputational; insurance; strategic; regulatory; legal; environmental; capital adequacy; the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; low profit market segments; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company’s information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; decline of reimbursement rates; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the U.S.; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

