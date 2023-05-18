TORONTO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, has partnered with Microsoft solution teams to develop generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, leveraging Azure OpenAI and Microsoft Copilot, to embed into its suite of industry technology solutions for healthcare, public sector, and manufacturing.

The Company’s solution development team is prioritizing the rapid adoption of secured and industry-aligned large language models (LLM) to help customers realize the profound value of generative AI. Quisitive has identified several specific use cases within its industry products for the first of several waves of AI adoption across its portfolio of solutions. Quisitive’s industry solutions leverage Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Nuance, tightly aligning them to the Microsoft technology suite. This Microsoft foundation will enable quick adoption of Microsoft’s AI toolsets as they become available, such as Copilot for Makers, and accelerate time–to-market with AI-backed features.

The Company will initially focus on developing new AI features for its healthcare solution MazikCare Copilot to drive value to customers.

MazikCare Copilot for Care Coordination will improve clinical efficiency with administrative tasks, patient care plans, and effectively respond to patient queries. Coordinating patient care between primary providers, specialists, ancillary care, transportation, and translation companies requires years of experience and complex scheduling and planning tools. MazikCare Copilot for Care Coordination will leverage Azure Open AI to assist care managers in orchestrating patient care based on patient and provider preferences and historical patterns.

The addition of AI to Quisitive’s MazikCare healthcare solution will further accelerate improved patient outcomes and reduce clinical burden by streamlining the integrated care experience and enabling care provider data analysis.

Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart said: “While AI has always been a central part of our offering, industry-driven large language models (LLM) will enable us to realize the full potential of generative AI. Quisitive is positioning itself as a leader in delivering value to our industry solution customers through these nascent tools. Our MazikCare solution already creates significant efficiencies for healthcare organizations, but adding a layer of cutting-edge AI will help us partner with healthcare providers to tackle industry-wide challenges like long wait times, over-complicated billing systems, and supply chain delays.”

