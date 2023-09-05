TORONTO, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, announced it has achieved the Information Protection and Governance and Service advanced specializations, marking the 15th and 16th Microsoft advanced specializations awarded to the Company.

Advanced specializations are a Microsoft designation that displays specific partner technical expertise. Microsoft mandates rigorous requirements to achieve each of the advanced specializations, which must be renewed annually. Requirements span categories such as company performance in service of customers, company employees achieving certifications, customer references, and go-to-market offers.

The Information Protection and Governance specialization demonstrates the recipient organization’s ability to deploy Microsoft Information Protection workloads and provide customers with data security services. It necessitates strict service delivery and support requirements. The skill set measured by this specialization aligns closely with the growing need for information protection solutions for customers that support compliance with regulations and mitigate risks. With the addition of the Information Protection and Governance advanced specialization, Quisitive now retains all four of the four available security specializations offered by Microsoft.

The Service specialization is one of Microsoft’s Business Applications specializations and relates specifically to the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service platform. This designation represents Quisitive’s proven skills in personalized service, high-quality customer interactions, and seamless experiences at scale. The specialization requires a demonstration of knowledge and documented success in Dynamics 365 Service.

All advanced specializations provide the Company with opportunities to market to customers via customer-facing labels and prioritization in customer searches on Microsoft AppSource.

“Quisitive prioritizes maintaining the specializations and designations as a mark that differentiates us in the Microsoft ecosystem by displaying our expertise in relation to our Microsoft partnership,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “We invest in meeting these requirements to better communicate our skillsets to customers and demonstrate our leadership in the adjacent industries. We are proud to receive these two new accolades through the specialization program and look to continue maintaining the highest standard of service in digital transformation and parallel markets.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

