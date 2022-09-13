Quisitive Achieves the Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle Award

Breaking News
TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions and payment solutions provider, has achieved the Microsoft Business Applications 2022/2023 Inner Circle award. Membership in this distinguished group is based on sales achievements, ranking Quisitive in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners.

Inner Circle members have performed at a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success. Members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2023 as well as virtual meetings between June 2022 and August 2022, where they’re provided a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, establishing strong executive connections, and collaborating on best practices. 

“We are proud to recognize a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer’s digital transformation through the digital innovations from Microsoft Business Applications,” said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. “Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, Industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize Quisitive for their achievement and membership of the 2022/2023 Inner Circle.”

The Inner Circle Award demonstrates Quisitive’s commitment to Microsoft, technical expertise, and customer service. Quisitive’s Global Business Applications group works alongside Microsoft to deliver a combination of Microsoft solutions and first-party IP that drive innovative solutions for customers to solve pressing business challenges. By coupling robust business applications with technical cloud solutions, Quisitive transforms customers’ entire technology ecosystem and delivers significant value.

“Quisitive is dedicated to strengthening our partnership with Microsoft by delivering high quality solutions to our customers,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “This award recognizes our achievements on the sales front of Global Business Applications, and we’re honored to be recognized again by Microsoft. At this time, our focus is on maintaining the organic growth momentum of our Cloud Solutions segment by investing in our IP, excelling in customer satisfaction, and maintaining a high standard of service.”

About Quisitive:
Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

