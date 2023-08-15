TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, has partnered with Heart-Tech Health to implement MazikCare as an Integrated Care Delivery tool to prevent women’s heart disease.

Founded by NY Times Super Doctor and preventative cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, Heart-Tech Health has created Adesso, a first-of-its-kind cardiac preventative care platform aimed at reducing women’s heart disease. Heart-Tech Health strives to provide clients with trusted information, empower women’s self-advocacy in healthcare, and provide lifestyle intervention pathways.

Quisitive has partnered with Heart-Tech Health to implement its MazikCare Care Path solution within Adesso to empower patients and providers to collaborate on comprehensive care plans by facilitating the seamless transfer of information between care teams and creating pathways from risk identification to proven interventions. The solution will enable patients to access lifestyle and diagnostic screenings, view recommended lifestyle changes that create true health impact, and efficiently connect to providers to improve health outcomes. The value-based care platform will help eliminate unnecessary testing and reduce ER visits and hospitalizations, decreasing overall spending on heart-related health matters.

MazikCare, built by leveraging the Microsoft Power Platform, delivers digital transformation in both legacy and underserviced markets. This initial roll-out of the Adesso SaaS platform and MazikCare software will support 3,500 patient users.

“The partnership with Quisitive is critical in realizing our vision for improved cardiovascular health for women worldwide,” said CEO and Founder of Heart-Tech Health, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum. “80% of heart disease is preventable, and yet our health system spends in abundance of $194 billion annually to treat women’s heart disease. The MazikCare platform provides the technological tools necessary to enable broad access to diagnostic screenings, heart-health information, and clear care pathways to improve women’s cardiac health, reduce costs, and ultimately, save lives.”

“We designed the Quisitive MazikCare platform to be easily implemented across every medical specialty and patient demographic to better connect patients to quality care,” added Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Now, we are continuing to expand MazikCare’s impact through our partnership with Heart-Tech Health to address the leading cause of death for women in the United States, heart disease. We are proud to be partnering with Dr. Steinbaum and her team to positively impact women’s health outcomes.”

About Quistive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

About Heart-Tech Health:

Heart-Tech Health created Adesso, a SaaS suite developed by one of the nation’s leading preventative cardiologists. Adesso identifies cardiac risk earlier through its proprietary, comprehensive risk assessment and treats cardiac disease through its fully insured personalized health and wellness programs that improves access to care for all women. Adesso is offered through Insurers, Corporate Wellness Programs and Value-Based Medical Providers and generates tremendous cost savings. The Adesso suite includes the “Addesso Heart Score” used by women to discover their heart risk, and “MyAdesso,” which creates and tracks their personalized prevention journey, ensures compliance, encourages behavioral change through tracking and remote patient monitoring. It also allows them to be more effective advocates for proper testing and medical care. For Providers, the “Adesso Clinical Portal” closely tracks data and offers them a more efficient way to ensure greater outcomes and needed behavior change cooperatively with their patients, through a medically validated personalized prevention strategy. Adesso is the most comprehensive, cost-effective solution for women’s heart health which is transforming how cardiological prevention is being offered.

