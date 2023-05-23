TORONTO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, has generated substantial positive impact for Canadian healthcare innovator, Arthur Health through its modern healthcare solutions.

Quisitive is the technology solutions partner for Arthur Health and has been instrumental in completing significant milestones to advance Arthur Health’s digital transformation journey. Arthur Health is a healthcare solutions company driving innovative value-based care models that deliver integrated, multi-disciplinary patient care to reduce wait times, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes. Arthur Health sought a new solution with a modern architecture that could scale as the business grows. Quisitive’s MazikCare solution provided the foundation to create a digital bridge between patients, providers, and payers that Arthur Health leveraged to reduce the time from symptoms to specialist care for thousands of patients.

Quisitive has deployed MazikCare, and Microsoft technologies, including Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft Azure, as well as Quisitive’s Everwatch cloud monitoring and alerting solution. These technologies have improved patient registration, assessment and invoicing, patient referral and case creation, appointment booking, clinical assessment, and provider invoicing, among other components of Arthur Health’s business.

Arthur Health CEO Nizar Mahomed says of the partnership, “In order for our interdisciplinary care model to be delivered at scale, physicians need a technology layer to coordinate and track delivery of services. Quisitive’s partnership with Arthur Health is critical to our business model: Quisitive works alongside our team to directly impact our communities’ health and well-being.”

Quisitive’s Executive Vice President of Global Business Applications Lane Sorgen shared, “Arthur Health embodies Quisitive’s vision for robust, holistic digital transformation leveraging a combination of Quisitive first-party IP, Microsoft technologies, and Quisitive’s unique managed services and security offerings. We are proud of this partnership and its impact on patient care in Canada.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860