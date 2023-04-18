TORONTO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, has recently announced its successes in delivering innovation across platforms and business needs for manufacturing firms. The Company has a deep expertise in the manufacturing industry, and its track record of delivering high-quality solutions has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner.

Accelerate American Manufacturer’s Digital Transformation Journey with Azure Migration

Quisitive recently supported an American manufacturer’s expanded investment into Microsoft Azure. The Company assessed the customer’s readiness to move to Azure, identified potential workloads for migration, and provided a complete cost analysis and roadmap that validated the cost-effectiveness of the move. The initial assessment led to an additional contract for the migration of nearly 900 servers to Azure from both on-premises and competing cloud providers. This project required a deep understanding of cloud computing and the ability to leverage Microsoft Azure to provide cost-effective, scalable solutions for the client. Quisitive is delivering true digital transformation on all fronts, providing a seamless transition to the cloud for the customer.

Design Smart Factory Leveraging Microsoft Technologies

Quisitive designed and delivered a new smart factory digital transformation for a large specialty engineering manufacturing firm. The project was designed to reduce the tedious and dangerous work on manufacturing lines while also improving facility efficiencies. The customer partnered with Quisitive on a cloud adoption framework assessment that led to a new Azure-based cloud data infrastructure. The Company developed and implemented new data infrastructure to connect data silos and enable IoT devices on equipment, new quality assurance processes, and improved forecasting and predictive modelling. The Company also supports the optimization of their technology landscape through its Azure Management Services program for performance and security. Quisitive created a robust, modern data platform that has allowed the customer to realize its vision of being a truly data-driven organization.

Connect Manufacturers with Digital Workplace Implementation

Finally, Quisitive delivered the deployment of 5,000 Teams Phone licenses with calling plans and/or direct routing for another manufacturing firm. The customer had several phone systems it needed to unify, so Quisitive leveraged Microsoft’s FastTrack program to quickly assess the problem, envision a solution, and plan for implementation. Ultimately, the customer selected Microsoft Teams Phone over several competitors’ solutions. This engagement required expert knowledge of Microsoft Teams and the ability to deploy it at scale. Quisitive’s success helped the manufacturer achieve greater collaboration and communication among its teams.

Quisitive’s successes in the manufacturing industry demonstrate its ability to deliver innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of its clients. The Company’s deep expertise in the manufacturing industry, combined with its technological acumen, make it an ideal partner for manufacturers looking to drive growth and increase efficiency.

Recent Developments

Additionally, the Company has granted an aggregate of 6,955,529 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to certain officers and management of Quisitive, of which 1,837,229 RSUs vested upon the date of grant, and 5,118,300 RSUs will vest over the next three anniversaries following the grant date. Once vested, each RSU will allow the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of Quisitive. A portion of common shares issuable upon the vesting of these RSUs have been sold by the holders for personal, tax, and financial planning purposes and is not a reflection on the future prospects of the Company.

