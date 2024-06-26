TORONTO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), today announced it has won the Analytics 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The Company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are honored to once again be included as a winner in the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards program,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “This award recognizes our team’s efforts in implementing Fabric for Healthcare for the Ontario Workers Network and the impact the solution has had on creating more precise and tailored patient care plans while enhancing clinician efficiency. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to our collaboration with Microsoft, utilizing the newest Microsoft technologies to generate impact, and our dedication to serving and innovating in the healthcare industry.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Quisitive was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Analytics.

The Analytics Partner of the Year Award recognizes partners that have delivered Azure-based analytics and business intelligence solutions for their customers. The winner of the award has successfully delivered a solution leveraging one or more of Microsoft’s cloud scale analytics services and exemplifies the acceleration that can occur when a partner helps their customer solve a business problem using cloud scale analytics services.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, our digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner leveraging the power of the Microsoft cloud platform and artificial intelligence, alongside custom and proprietary technologies, to drive transformative outcomes for its customers. The Company focuses on helping enterprises across industries leverage the Microsoft platform to adopt, innovate, and thrive in the era of AI. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

