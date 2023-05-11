TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Microsoft Technology Center in Toronto, Ontario. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Quisitive executive leadership will update attendees on the company’s business strategy, growth drivers, and conduct product demonstrations of PayiQ and MazikCare. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear customer testimonials, market insights from global payments industry experts and participate in a question-and-answer session.

In-person attendees can RSVP for the event by emailing the company’s investor relations team at QUIS@gatewayir.com or by calling 949-574-3860. The event will be available for replay in the Investor Relations section of Quisitive’s website.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860