Quoin Pharmaceuticals Appoints Gordon Dunn as Chief Financial Officer 

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it has appointed Gordon Dunn as Quoin’s Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Dunn has over 30 years of finance experience. He has served as CFO of both private and publicly traded companies and has deep experience in investment banking and private equity as well. During the past five years he has served as Chief Financial Officer for several private companies, most recently with Qured, a UK-based healthcare provider, from 2020 to 2021. Mr. Dunn also served as CFO of Innocoll AG. from 2012-2016.

Dr. Michael Myers, Chief Executive Officer of Quoin, commented, “Gordon Dunn has the right experience to serve as Quoin’s Chief Financial Officer. His deep background with both public and private companies, and in investment banking and private equity, will support Quoin as we execute our strategic plans to build our company to develop and commercialize therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We welcome Gordon to the Quoin team.”

“I’m excited to join Quoin at this important time in the Company’s evolution. I share in Quoin’s vision to address the unmet needs of patients and look forward to working with the team to achieve its goals,” added Gordon Dunn.

Prior to joining Innocoll, Mr. Dunn worked for over 20 years in the investment banking and private equity sector, including over ten years managing the private equity funds of NewSmith Capital, and nine years at Merrill Lynch, where he served as co-head of the European Private Equity Group and Director of Equity Capital Markets. Mr. Dunn received a B.A. from Stanford University and a J.D. from the New York University School of Law.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises three products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, go to: www.quoinpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021 and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

For further information, contact:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Michael Myers, Ph.D., CEO

mmyers@quoinpharma.com

Investor Relations

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

(646) 863-6341