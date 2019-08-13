QuoteMedia Announces 7% Growth in Revenue and Improved Net Income for Q2 2019

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

QuoteMedia provides banks, stock brokerages, private equity firms, financial planners and sophisticated investors with a more economical, higher quality alternative source of stock market data and related information in competition with a few larger legacy organizations, and a modest community of other smaller companies. QuoteMedia provides streaming data feeds, on-demand request-based data (XML/JSON), web content solutions (preformatted content for website integration) and applications such as Quotestream Professional desktop and mobile.

Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2,984,846 and $5,855,465, versus $2,798,570 and $5,465,810 in the comparative 2018 periods, respectively.

Net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 was $202,361 and $315,417, versus $112,536 and $120,697 in comparative 2018 periods, respectively.

Three months ended June 30, 2019 versus comparative 2018 period:

Revenue increased $186,276 (7%).

This marks 14 consecutive quarters of quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.

Net income increased $89,825 (80%).

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $576,622 versus $444,419 in the comparative period, an increase of $132,203 (30%).

Six months ended June 30, 2019 versus comparative 2018 period:

Revenue increased $389,655 (7%).

Net income increased $194,720 (161%).

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $1,058,979 versus $774,878 in the comparative period, an increase of $284,101 (37%).

“This was another good quarter for QuoteMedia”, said Robert J. Thompson, Chairman of the Board. “Everyone in the company has been working hard to meet our goals, and it shows in our results – with strong revenue growth, increased profitability, an improved bank balance, robust new product development, and several major client deployments completed or underway. We are looking forward to carrying this momentum into the 2nd half of the year and beyond.”

QuoteMedia will host a conference call tomorrow at 2pm Eastern time to discuss the Q2 2019 financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: August 14, 2019

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern

Dial-in number: 866 342 8591

Conference ID: QUOTEMEDIA

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at: www.quotemedia.com

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, JitneyTrade, Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Intrinsic Research Systems, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Motif Investing, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, SNN Incorporated and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

Statements about QuoteMedia’s future expectations, including future revenue, earnings, and transactions, as well as all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. QuoteMedia intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings and are subject to change at any time. QuoteMedia’s actual results and other corporate developments could differ materially from that which has been anticipated in such statements.

Note 1 on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as a non-GAAP pro forma financial measure, provides meaningful information to investors in terms of enhancing their understanding of our operating performance and results, as it allows investors to more easily compare our financial performance on a consistent basis compared to the prior year periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also corresponds with the way we expect investment analysts to evaluate and compare our results. Any non-GAAP pro forma financial measures should be considered only as supplements to, and not as substitutes for or in isolation from, or superior to, our other measures of financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as net income attributable to Quotemedia, Inc.

We define and calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Quotemedia, Inc., plus: 1) depreciation and amortization, 2) stock compensation expense, 3) interest expense, 4) foreign exchange loss (or minus a foreign exchange gain), and 5) income tax expense. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies, investors and financial institutions in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors. The table below provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to Quotemedia, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Quotemedia, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Income