QuoteMedia Q3 2019 Financial Results and Investors’ Conference Call November 13, 2019

PHOENIX, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, today announced that its earnings for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 will be released November 12, 2019. The following day, November 13, 2019, the company will host a conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: November 13, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern

Dial-in number: (877) 876-9173

Conference ID: QUOTEMEDIA

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later at: www.quotemedia.com

