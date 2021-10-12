Breaking News
Quotient Limited Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced Ali Kiboro as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Kiboro will assume the responsibilities of CFO on November 1st, 2021, replacing Mr. Peter Buhler who will support the Company during the transitional phase, as needed, before leaving Quotient Limited at year-end.

“I am delighted to welcome Ali to the Executive team at this exciting time in our Company’s evolution. He brings over 20 years of experience in global finance and has been a key driver of operational excellence in a career spanning healthcare services and manufacturing. I worked with Ali at Quest and was impressed by his compelling track record of driving results and building a global finance organization. With Ali’s appointment, we have a strong management team in place to continue to drive revenue growth and the successful execution of our corporate strategy. I would also like to thank Peter for his ongoing commitment and dedication to Quotient,” said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient. 

Ali joins the Company from Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), where he most recently served as Vice President, Finance supporting the Commercial organization. Over a 12-year career at Quest, Ali has assumed finance positions of increasing responsibility supporting Quest’s strategy around Hospitals, Health Plans, Global Markets, Oncology and Anatomic Pathology, Professional Lab Services and Clinical Trials.

Ali started his career as a financial analyst with General Motors (GM) in 1997. He moved to GM Treasurer’s Office in roles in the US and Europe covering capital markets, corporate strategy, capital planning, mergers and acquisitions, pension and healthcare funding, and investor relations. 

Ali holds an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Finance from Duquesne University.

“I am very excited and honored to join Quotient at this important phase of the company’s journey to transform transfusion diagnostics and beyond. I look forward to bringing my experience in global finance and operations to execute on our strategy and deliver value to shareholders,” said Mr. Kiboro. 

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient’s operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania. The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, ir@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26

