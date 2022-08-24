Quotient Limited Expands MosaiQ Innovator’s Circle to Empower Patient Care and Laboratory Efficiencies

• The National Screening Laboratory of Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation joins MosaiQ Innovator’s Circle

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (Quotient), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today announced the National Screening Laboratory of Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation, Department Research & Labservices (Sanquin), headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands has joined MosaiQ Innovator’s Circle. Sanquin Blood Supply is responsible for safe and efficient blood supply in the Netherlands.

The MosaiQ Innovator’s Circle is a community of experts, representing laboratories from nations around the world focused on transfusion medicine and other areas of clinical diagnostics. Members of the Innovator’s Circle partner with Quotient to create innovation and evidence generation to improve patient care and laboratory efficiencies.

“We believe in the power of fostering connections, and we’re honored to have Sanquin join our community of experts to achieve a common goal—improve clinical practices and transform patient care on a global scale,” said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient.

“We are excited to be members of Quotient MosaiQ Innovator’s Circle to help drive innovation in transfusion medicine. At Sanquin, our mission is to ensure a better life for patients, and we believe this shared vision will help shape the future of diagnostics,” said Professor Gerald de Haan, at Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation.

About Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

The Foundation is responsible for blood supply on a not-for-profit basis and advanced transfusion medicine as such that it fulfils the highest demands for quality, safety and efficiency. In addition to processing and supply blood products, Sanquin is engaged in diagnostic services, conducting research and providing education. Sanquin’s mission: “together with the donor for a better life of the patient.”

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. The MosaiQ solution, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s ﬁrst fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. The MosaiQ solution is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efﬁciencies, improve clinical practice, and deliver signiﬁcant workﬂow improvements and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient’s operations are based in Switzerland, Scotland, US, and the UAE.

The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

