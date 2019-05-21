Quotient Limited to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

JERSEY, Channel Islands, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lindop, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET in New York.

A webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.quotientbd.com. A webcast replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Quotient Limited

Building on 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient’s operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

The Quotient logo and MosaiQ™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

CONTACT: Christopher Lindop, Chief Financial Officer – [email protected]; +41 799 61 69 38