SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Rod Blagojevich, the ex-governor and ex-con who often dusted off ancient and sometimes puzzling quotations to emphasize his positions, found himself at the other end Thursday when a federal judge dismissed his lawsuit attempting to return to public life by quoting Dr. Seuss: “Just go.”
The Chicago Democrat, impeached and removed from office by the General Assembly in 2009, then sentenced to federal prison for political crimes, filed suit in federal
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pro-Palestinian protest breaks out inside Senate office building, interrupts interview with cease-fire chants - March 21, 2024
- Embattled Sen. Bob Menendez says he won’t file for Democratic primary, may run as independent: ‘I’m innocent’ - March 21, 2024
- NY court to snoop on Trump Organization finances for 3 years, judge orders - March 21, 2024