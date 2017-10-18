QuoVadis Accredited as eIDAS Qualified Trust Service Provider

Geneva, Zug, Switzerland – October 18, 2017 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN), a provider of Cybersecurity and IoT solutions, today announced that its subsidiary QuoVadis has been accredited in the Netherlands as a Qualified Trust Service Provider (TSP) under eIDAS, the updated EU regulations dealing with trusted eID and electronic transactions.

“Trust is fundamental to electronic transactions, and we are pleased to announce that QuoVadis continues its ten years of growth as a Qualified digital certificate and electronic signature provider in both European Union and Switzerland,” said Carlos Moreira, Chairman and CEO of WISeKey.

“WISeKey’s QuoVadis is perhaps the only Qualified TSP with operations in multiple European markets, allowing it to better serve global corporate customers with subsidiaries in different countries. Additionally, QuoVadis is well suited to serve the broader PKI needs of those customers, ranging from SSL/TLS website certificates to electronic signature platforms to IoT,” continued Mr. Moreira.

Roman Brunner, Managing Director of QuoVadis, added, “Perhaps the biggest shift in the new standards is the creation of Qualified Seals for corporate entities/legal persons versus Qualified Signatures for natural persons, allowing more flexibility in electronic transactions. We expect QuoVadis to receive additional eIDAS accreditations in the coming months.”

About eIDAS

eIDAS is the common name for EU Regulation (EU) No 910/2014 which established updated electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions in the European Union. eIDAS repealed the previous Directive 1999/93/EC which focused more narrowly on electronic signatures. Through its accreditation of TSPs in a broader array of business categories, eIDAS seeks to increase interoperability and legal certainty in cross-border online transactions, fostering a “digital single market” in the EU.

About the QuoVadis Qualified TSP Accreditation

QuoVadis operations were certified against ETSI EN 319 411-1 and ETSI EN 319 411-2, the applicable policy and security requirements for TSPs issuing Qualified digital certificates, by BSI. The accreditation was granted by Agentschap Telecom, updating QuoVadis’ records on the Netherlands Trusted List for TSPs.

In addition to acting as a Qualified TSP, QuoVadis is also an issuer under the Netherlands Government PKIoverheid programme. QuoVadis is also accredited as a ZertES Qualified and SuisseID issuer in Switzerland.

Lex Samuel, Country Manager for QuoVadis in Netherlands and responsible for Benelux, said, “With the updated accreditation, the Netherlands plays an important role in providing QuoVadis’ Qualified TSP services across Europe whether for Qualified certificates, electronic signatures for individuals, electronic seals for corporate entities, or Qualified SSL.”

About QuoVadis

QuoVadis is a leading global Certification Authority (CA) providing cloud-based Trust/Link Managed PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) services, including TLS/SSL digital certificates for web security as well as eID for authentication, encryption, and electronic signature.

QuoVadis also provides electronic signature platforms including mass signature and trusted time-stamping solutions for e-invoicing, as well as cloud-based signing platforms for individuals. QuoVadis electronic signatures are used on more than 60 million electronic transactions annually.

QuoVadis has operations in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Australia/New Zealand, and Bermuda. For more information, visit www.quovadisglobal.nl.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

