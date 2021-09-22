Qwilt to Advance the Future of Content Delivery for Service Providers with New Round of Funding from Cisco Investments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Qwilt announced a new round of funding from Cisco Investments. Qwilt will use the funds to accelerate its service provider edge cloud ambitions to build one of the world’s largest high-performing Content Delivery Networks (CDN) with global service providers.

“This investment signals an inflection point for Qwilt and Cisco to expand upon our shared vision to help service providers use edge computing to deliver digital content experiences from their own networks,” said Alon Maor, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder, Qwilt. “We are ready to accelerate our efforts by hiring new talent, elevating our marketing efforts and putting R&D into action for mass-scale growth.”

“Streaming is a primary focus for most service providers today to drive revenue. Cisco’s investment in Qwilt demonstrates our commitment to helping customers monetize their edge cloud infrastructure with a solution that improves the quality of service and reliability,” said Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco. “We are seeing great momentum with customers around the world who believe in the powerful combination of Qwilt and Cisco to take them to the next level with an innovative content delivery platform for streaming and on-demand services, new applications and more.”

The Qwilt-Cisco Model

Qwilt and Cisco’s unique CDN solution features an edge architecture, based on Open Caching from the Streaming Video Alliance, and a partnership-based business model in which service providers are part of the content delivery value chain. This new method for content delivery is enabled by Qwilt’s innovative CDN platform, coupled with Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure to deliver the solution as-a-service.

Supporting resources:

Alon Maor, Qwilt Blog: Qwilt’s Open Caching Service and the Future of Content Delivery — What Our Strategic Partnership with Cisco Means for the CDN and Edge Cloud Industries

Theodore Tzevelekis, Cisco Blog: Strengthening Our Partnership with Qwilt to Accelerate the Modernization of Content Delivery

Qwilt Edge Cloud for Content Delivery

Open Caching Architecture from the Streaming Video Alliance

Open Caching Architecture from the Streaming Video Alliance

Qwilt’s content delivery solution is based on Open Caching specifications developed and approved by the Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), an industry forum with over 80 members. The Alliance’s Open Caching Working Group, Co-Chaired by Qwilt, brings the streaming ecosystem together to create a new model for content delivery within Communication Service Provider networks. This Open Caching industry initiative is driven by the belief that building and operating content delivery technology closer to consumers will improve streaming quality and increase network capacity.

About Qwilt

Qwilt’s unique Edge Cloud Platform and Open Caching software and cloud solutions help Internet Service Providers address the dramatic growth of streaming media on their networks and the need for low latency, high scale infrastructure to support future applications. Qwilt’s cloud-managed open platform, running on commodity compute and storage infrastructure, and deployed close to consumers, creates a massively distributed Edge Cloud that supports applications such as Open Caching, 4K Live Streaming, AR, VR, and IoT. This low latency Edge Cloud architecture enables a high-quality streaming experience for consumers on a massive scale. A growing number of the world’s leading Communication Service Providers, including cable, wireline and mobile service providers, rely on Qwilt for Edge Cloud applications.

Qwilt is a Founding Member of the Streaming Video Alliance and a leader of the Open Caching industry movement. Founded in 2010 by industry veterans from Cisco and Juniper, Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Investments, Disrupt-ive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker, and Redpoint Ventures. Learn more at Qwilt. Follow us on Twitter @Qwilt.

Media Contacts