R. Brad Martin retires from First Horizon board

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — R. Brad Martin, chairman of RBM Venture Company, has retired from the board of directors of First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN).

“I have been privileged to serve in this capacity for over 20 years and have great admiration for the heritage, values, leadership and team of First Horizon and First Tennessee,” Martin said. “I have no doubt that the future of First Horizon is a very bright one, and I will continue to be a significant investor and cheerleader for this wonderful enterprise.”

Martin, a member of First Horizon’s board since 1994, is former CEO and chairman of the board of Saks Incorporated. He is a director of two other public companies, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (where he serves as nonexecutive chairman) and FedEx Corporation.

“Brad has been an important member of our board for 23 years and served as lead director through the financial crisis and for several years afterward,” said Bryan Jordan, First Horizon’s chairman and CEO. “His wisdom, judgment and insights made him a great partner in helping navigate us through a period of significant change in our business and financial services. The entire First Horizon family will miss Brad’s involvement and wishes him well.”

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its First Tennessee, Capital Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. First Horizon operates 350 bank locations across the southern U.S. and 28 FTN Financial offices across the entire U.S. Our banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. Our First Tennessee and Capital Bank brands have the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country. We have been ranked by American Banker as No. 5 among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks. Our FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial advisors and about $30 billion in assets under administration. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. We have been recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Working Mother and American Banker magazines and the National Association for Female Executives. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

