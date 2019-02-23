R. Kelly bond on sexual assault charges set at $1 million, due back in court Monday

Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly, who has faced years of sexual abuse allegations, was ordered held on a $1 million bond on Saturday on charges that he sexually assaulted three teenagers and a woman, as prosecutors offered new details in the case.
