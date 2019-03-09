R. Kelly freed from Chicago jail after child support paid

Singer R. Kelly was released from a Chicago jail on Saturday after a child support payment of more than $161,000 was made to an ex-wife, police said, ending his second incarceration in two weeks after a prior arrest on sex assault charges.
