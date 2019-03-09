Singer R. Kelly was released from a Chicago jail on Saturday after he paid more than $161,000 in child support to an ex-wife, police said, ending his second incarceration in two weeks after a prior arrest on sex assault charges.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- R. Kelly freed from Chicago jail after paying child support - March 9, 2019
- U.N. agency calls for more access in Syria to help refugees return - March 9, 2019
- Opposition protesters scuffle with police as Venezuela’s lights flicker - March 9, 2019