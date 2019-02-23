R. Kelly indictment is latest case fueled by TV documentaries

For years, singer R. Kelly has denied sexual abuse allegations against him and Friday’s felony indictment of the performer was delivered weeks after first-person accounts of several accusers aired on television, leading prosecutors to urge potential witnesses to come forward.
