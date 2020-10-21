Breaking News
R-Pharm’s Bloom Beauty Essence® Debuted at ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program

Skincare Supplements and Collagen Drinks Coming Soon to American Consumers

PALM BEACH, FL, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — R-Pharm, a leading German pharmaceutical company, debuted Bloom Beauty Essence® to American retailers this month at ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program.

“We introduced Bloom Beauty Essence® natural skincare supplement and collagen drinks to buyers from major retail chains in the United States at ECRM,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm. “The buyers from large and small retail chains learned about the benefits of Bloom Beauty Essence®.”

ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending October’s ECRM event represented regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Bloom Beauty Essence® Day and Night Spa supplements protect and rejuvenate skin all day long. Bloom Beauty Essence® provides the needed nutrients people need for beautiful and firmer skin.

Steiner-Kienzler said buyers also got to taste its Bloom Beauty Essence® Skincare Drink with Collagen.

“Our collagen drink is beauty to go,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “We developed the first skincare drink with collagen that works and tastes good.”

“R-Pharm is thrilled that our American representatives promoted Bloom Beauty Essence® at ECRM’s buyer-seller event,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “They were able to tell buyers from 40 large and small retail chains about the amazing benefits our products provide.

“We are looking forward to the feedback the buyers will give us,” she added. “We are confident that the buyers were impressed with Bloom Beauty Essence®.”

For more information, please visit bloombeauty.de/en.

