LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises R1 RCM Inc. (“RCM” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RCM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities violations and may file a class action on behalf of investors. RCM investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

The Portnoy law firm is conducting an investigation into whether R1 RCM Inc adhered to federal securities regulations. On October 16, 2023, Jehoshaphat Research released a report claiming that “RCM’s reported revenues and profits are significantly inflated,” while also accusing the Company of engaging in “accounting tricks” and demonstrating “poor corporate governance.” As a consequence of this announcement, the stock price of the Company experienced a decline.

