SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased R1 RCM common stock? If you purchased R1 RCM common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/r1-rcm-inc

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On November 8, 2022, R1 RCM Corp. reported third-quarter operating results. The Company reported a GAAP net loss of $29.5 million, compared to net income of $17.0 million in the same period last year. The Company stated that the GAAP net loss was negatively impacted by a $9.5 million increase in the allowance for credit losses. The Company also reported that Chief Executive Joe Flanagan will step down from the role after almost 10 years with the company. Following this news, the stock was trading down over 52% in mid-day trading.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .