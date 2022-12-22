MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 7:30 am PT.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live webcast.
About R1 RCM
R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.
Contact:
R1 RCM Inc.
Investor Relations:
Atif Rahim
312.324.5476
investorrelations@r1rcm.com
Media Relations:
Natalie Pacini
415.335.7641 Ext. 43
natalie@highwirepr.com
