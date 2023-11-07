MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at two upcoming conferences:

The 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 16 at 11:00am ET

The 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, November 29 at 1:20pm ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1’s website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:

R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:

Evan Smith, CFA

516.743.5184

investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:

Allison + Partners

Amanda Critelli

R1PR@allisonpr.com