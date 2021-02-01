Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / R1 RCM to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 18

R1 RCM to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 18

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

CHICAGO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020 before market open on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

R1’s management team will host a conference call on February 18 at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) to discuss the results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 833-968-2190 (778-560-2796 outside the U.S. and Canada), using conference code number 4286987. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at r1rcm.com.

About R1 RCM
R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:
R1 RCM Inc.
Investor Relations:
Atif Rahim
312.324.5476
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Natalie Joslin
678.585.1206
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.