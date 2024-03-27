Report highlights R1’s commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability across the company’s global footprint

MURRAY, Utah, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) (“R1”), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, has released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report details the company’s commitment to improving access to healthcare, bringing responsible global citizenship to life through its ESG program.

R1 meets healthcare providers where they are on their revenue cycle journey and enables them to focus on what matters most – their patients, their employees and the health of their business. The company’s mission to make healthcare work better for all inspires R1’s efforts to build and innovate, creating rewarding workplace experiences for its nearly 30,000 global employees; emphasizing support for the communities it serves; improving environmental conditions; safeguarding global operations; and ensuring strong governance and leadership for the company and its healthcare provider clients.

This year’s report highlights R1’s many ESG-related achievements in 2023, including:

Providing robust financial counseling services and technology-enabled patient experience solutions to support our clients’ patients in navigating complex payment processes, enabling the company to recommend over 1.2 million patients and their families for financial assistance over the past three years.

Continuing to build a winning culture through recognition, talent development and inclusion and diversity programs, with recognition as a Great Place to Work ® in numerous categories and as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ by the Human Rights Campaign for the second consecutive year.

in numerous categories and as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ by the Human Rights Campaign for the second consecutive year. Aiding communities worldwide by volunteering over 17,000 hours and supporting more than 800 organizations, including donating $500,000 for the second consecutive year to the Nurse-Family Partnership, a part of Intermountain Health’s Primary Promise program.

Planting an additional 2,500 trees in the city of Gurgaon, India, advancing its goal to plant 10,600 trees by the end of 2026.

“We are proud to showcase the efforts of our employees in this year’s ESG report as they practice forward-thinking innovation, demonstrate responsible global citizenship, and align our commitments with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals,” said Lee Rivas, chief executive officer of R1. “We are entrusted to do right by and for all our stakeholders, and our ESG strategy reflects our commitment to serving all stakeholders responsibly and achieving positive outcomes. We are proud of our mission and our nearly 30,000 global team members paving the way for a prosperous and sustainable future for everyone.”

The R1 RCM 2023 ESG Report can be viewed at r1rcm.com/esg.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “designed,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “see,” “seek,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about R1’s ESG efforts and commitments. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause R1’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in R1’s assumptions, may cause R1’s views to change. R1 does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. R1’s actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, economic downturns and market conditions beyond R1’s control, including high inflation; the quality of global financial markets; R1’s ability to timely and successfully achieve the anticipated benefits and potential synergies of the acquisitions of Cloudmed and Acclara; R1’s ability to retain existing customers or acquire new customers; the development of markets for R1’s revenue cycle management offering; variability in the lead time of prospective customers; competition within the market; breaches or failures of R1’s information security measures or unauthorized access to a customer’s data; delayed or unsuccessful implementation of R1’s technologies or services, or unexpected implementation costs; disruptions in or damages to R1’s global business services centers and third-party operated data centers; the volatility of R1’s stock price; the impact of the recent restatements of the financial statements for the applicable periods on the price of R1’s common stock, reputation and relationships with its investors, suppliers, customers, employees and other parties; R1’s substantial indebtedness; and the factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in R1’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any other periodic reports that R1 may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

