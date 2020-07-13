R3 Continuum Selected as Best Places to Work Honoree by Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — R3 Continuum (R3c) announced today that the company was selected as one of the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work honorees. R3c is a global leader in behavioral health and security solutions for workplace well-being and was well-equipped to help its own employees adjust to the realities of this extraordinary year, including the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout. Maintaining an engaging workplace is a great achievement and being named a Best Place to Work this year is an even greater feat than usual.

“Ensuring the psychological and physical safety of our employees is a top priority,” said Jim Mortensen, R3c president. “I am so proud of our team and company for receiving this honor, it supports the dedication and commitment we have in ensuring our workplace is one that employees look forward to being a part of each day.”

During the challenging months of 2020, R3c not only successfully managed an engaging and supportive culture for its employees; it also was — and still is — an instrumental part of helping other workplaces around the country to do the same.

R3c’s employees all went into remote work status effective March 16. With a core suite of services being crisis response, its employee workload grew intensely overnight. In an effort to ensure the behavioral health of their employees and to support the changes felt with new work environment, distance learning for some with school-age children, children home due to the closing of childcare facilities, or simply the stress and worry of catching the virus, sharing it with loved ones, etc., R3c worked tirelessly to support its workforce. This includes providing its employees with Friday night virtual happy hours so they could maintain connection, naming every employee “employee of the month” for the month of March, subscription self-care boxes delivered to homes, activities and subscription activity boxes for children of employees, weekly town hall update meetings, and the ability to connect with one of the company’s crisis response consultants for individuals and their families.

“We work in and support behavioral health for companies around the world every day, and we knew that in order for our employees to continue doing this vital work, and to do it well, we needed to support them in new ways as well,” Mortensen said.

R3 Continuum along with the other 2020 honorees will be featured in the Business Journal’s August 7 Best Places to Work special edition, as well as online. To view the complete list, visit https://bizj.us/1q4a0b .

About R3 Continuum

R3 Continuum (R3c) is a global leader in behavioral health and security solutions for workplace well-being. Annually, R3c responds to more than 18,000 catastrophic events in the workplace, with an average of 1,500 per month. Some notable events that R3 Continuum has provided immediate and ongoing support in the wake of are: 9-11, the Las Vegas shooting; Hurricanes Katrina, Andrew, Harvey, Maria, Irma, Sandy and Florence; the Japan Tohoku earthquake and tsunami; the Boston Marathon bombing; the California wildfires and many other disruptions in the workplace (e.g., mass layoffs, rioting, death of an employee, catastrophic injury, etc.). R3c has the ability to provide support at all levels of an organization, simultaneously and at scale to promote workplace well-being and performance in the face of an ever-changing and often unpredictable world. Learn more at www.R3c.com .

R3 Continuum Media Contact:

Jamie Gassmann

Director of Marketing

952-641-0636

[email protected]

About Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 491,000 readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit us at mspbj.com to learn more.