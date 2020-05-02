Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RA MEDICAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. – RMED

RA MEDICAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. – RMED

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

NEW ORLEANS, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED).

On March 14, 2019, the Company disclosed 4Q2018 revenue significantly below projections due to sales personnel staffing issues and certain production limitations, assuring investors that the issues had been resolved. Then, on August 12, 2019, the Company disclosed inconsistencies in its manufacturing process, an increasing number of product calibration failures, and an internal investigation by its Audit Committee. On September 27, 2019, Ra disclosed that it had initiated a “voluntary recall” of its DABRA catheters “due to a change in product labeling” to reflect a “two-month expiration, replacing its previous twelve-month shelf life expiration.” 

Then, on October 31, 2019, the Company disclosed a wide range of problems found by its investigation including frequent product calibration failures and even occasional overheating, posing risks to patients; that the product failures were the true cause of its negative financial performance rather than production limitations; improper marketing of its DABRA catheter for use in unapproved medical procedures; failure to properly document payments to physicians; and, the receipt of a Civil Investigative Demand by the U.S. Justice Department regarding whether it fraudulently obtained marketing clearance for DABRA or made improper kick-back payments to healthcare providers. On November 29, 2019, the Company disclosed that the DOJ inquiry had escalated to an open criminal investigation.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Ra Medical’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Ra Medical’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Ra Medical shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rmed/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.