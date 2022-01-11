Raaw Meat Market Announces New Collaboration With Smoked Omakase to Provide One-of-a-Kind Catering Experience for Customers

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Jan. 15 Tasting Event to Debut New Smoked Omakase Menu From Revered Chefs

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Raaw Meat Market, a locally owned and operated premium food market, will introduce its new collaboration with Smoked Omakase at a special tasting event at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Specializing in the rare Shirogane Umami Wagyu, Premium Full-Blood Kosher Wagyu, Australian, and American Wagyu, the Market is collaborating with Smoked Omakase so its customers can enjoy this unique and intimate dining experience from the comfort of their own homes. 

Smoked Omakase is a revolutionary omakase experience, combining traditional omakase practices with flavorful smoked meat dishes. Omakase is the Japanese tradition of allowing the chef to choose your order, most commonly experienced at sushi bars in the U.S. where the chef creates individual pieces of sushi at their discretion for the enjoyment of customers. While the Miami area offers several of these dining options, Raaw Meat Market’s exclusive smoked omakase is an extraordinary at-home experience that every lover of Wagyu and omakase should try. 

“Our new Smoked Omakase catering is entirely unique and bound to impress anyone who enjoys premium smoked meat and this type of non-traditional dining experience,” said Partner and Chief Wagyu Officer Robert Gilbert. “We’ve developed a delicious new interpretation of omakase and are excited to introduce this new collaboration to the people of Miami. Anyone who enjoys new culinary experiences and appreciates fine dining will find themselves intrigued by this new offering.”

The Smoked Omakase catering menu features only the highest-quality meats including USDA Prime, USDA Dry-Aged Prime, Grass-Fed Angus Beef, 100 percent Full-Blood Wagyu, Australian Premium Wagyu, Japanese A5/A5+ and Kosher Wagyu, and other kosher meats. The new menu is the creation of Raaw Meat Market’s revered chefs, Chef Howard Silva and Chef Justin DeSimone. Chef Silva has advised several restaurants in Colombia, Venezuela, and Peru, and operates his own catering company where he’s crafted his own style of Omakase BBQ. Chef DeSimone owned and operated a high-end Italian deli and catering company in South Jersey before relocating to Florida in 2010, and has appeared on BRAVO alongside Andy Cohen to showcase his famous salty crab cakes. They are both experts in the culinary field, known for creating specialty menus featuring stunning food with exceptional flavors. 

For more information regarding the Jan. 15, 2022, tasting event, email pr@raawmeatmarket.com. Additional information about Raaw Meat Market can be found online at https://raawmeatmarket.com. 

Press Contact: 
Ksenia Kor
Marketing Manager
pr@raawmeatmarket.com

