Program rolled out to consumers in Autumn/Winter 2023 calls retailers, brands and industry stakeholders to action

What’s in your jacket? The program has been launched to the brand’s retail partners and will be rolled out to consumers in Autumn/Winter 2023. With the launch of Material Facts, Rab calls retailers, other brands and industry stakeholders to action and supports the European Outdoor Group’s Sustainability Data Exchange Project.

Boulder, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Louisville, Co) British outdoor brand Rab (owned by Equip Outdoor Technologies Ltd.) are taking a major step towards increasing transparency around CSR communications with the launch of Material Facts. The program aims to lead the way by considering consumers’ and retailers’ demands for accurate and honest sustainability claims about their products.

Material Facts will be available for every apparel product and focus on disclosing (by % weight) accurate recycled material content, fluorocarbon status and production location, with more criteria to be added in the future. As Rab moves towards Net Zero emissions by 2030, they are making incremental product improvements. Not simply considering face fabric but getting into the details of sewing thread and trims. Material Facts will communicate these marginal gains in an open, honest, and easy-to-understand format.

The first full Material Facts data set will be compiled for Rab’s insulation range, with more apparel and sleeping bag categories to follow. Material Facts will be available on Rab’s website and can be reached through a QR code printed on every product’s hangtag and provided to retailers for their own channels.

“At Rab, we are technical experts, driven by performance and accuracy. We believe in trust and honesty and are frustrated with the lack of clarity and assumptions around sustainability criteria. For us, introducing Material Facts is the only way forward. We may not have it right (yet) but we are transparent, show our methodology and are open to an industry-wide dialogue. To create real change in the industry, we call other brands and retailers to join our path and disclose the same.”

Tim Fish, Equip Product Director

With Material Facts, Rab is supporting the European Outdoor Group’s (EOG) Sustainability Data Exchange Project. This project was conceived to address the need for alignment on product sustainability attribute communication between brands and retailers. It aims to explore and find approaches to address the multiple and diverse sustainability standards requests.

About European Outdoor Group (EOG)

The European Outdoor Group is the voice of the European outdoor sector. Our vision is to do global, profitable business in a way that gives back more than we take — from nature and from people. We add value to our members, facilitate pre-competitive collaboration and promote industry growth. We provide European outdoor market insights, collaborative CSR and sustainability opportunities and key trade events and shows. We are representative of the wider outdoor value chain on important issues and provide meaningful sector communication. www.europeanoutdoorgroup.com.

About Equip Outdoor Technologies Ltd.

Equip Outdoor Technologies UK Ltd is an international business with the head office based in Derbyshire, UK. We are proud to own both the Rab and Lowe Alpine brands. We design exceptional products to meet the needs of our active customers. We encourage our teams to thrive and be part of our success. Our passion for the outdoors and adventurous spirit sets the foundation for what we do. We are proud to be a certified Climate Neutral Company and a Fair Wear Member since 2020. www.equipuk.com.

