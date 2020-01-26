Four U.S. rabbis led by New York’s Avi Weiss gathered on Sunday in front of a church next to the Nazi German death camp at Birkenau in Poland arguing for its removal from a site where more than a million Jews were murdered.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Rabbis call for removal of church at Auschwitz - January 26, 2020
- Taiwan offers virus help to China but tightens visitor rules - January 26, 2020
- WHO chief says he is on way to China to confer on virus, boost response - January 26, 2020