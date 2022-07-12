RAC President and CEO, Shawn Griffin Join National Quality Foundation Leadership Consortium

URAC, the nation’s most complete health care accrediting body, announced that its President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, MD has been named again as a member of the National Quality Foundation (NQF) Leadership Consortium.

Washington, DC, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — URAC, the nation’s most complete health care accrediting body, announced that its President and CEO, Shawn Griffin, MD has been named again as a member of the National Quality Foundation (NQF) Leadership Consortium. The Consortium convenes a variety of health care leaders to address emerging issues in health care through an approach that is both strategic and action oriented. Leadership Consortium members use their shared expertise to prioritize issues with a unique opportunity to pilot promising solutions in an Implementation Collaborative.

“It’s a true honor to be able to serve with this esteemed group of leaders for another term in addressing the most pressing issues that face our health care system today and into the future,” said Dr. Griffin. “NQF is performing a vital role by convening this group.”

About the NQF Leadership Consortium

The Leadership Consortium is a prestigious and exclusive forum of multistakeholder health care experts representing NQF Member Organizations, where they share their collective thought leadership to identify actionable strategies to improve health care quality and drive lasting change in key areas. The group’s guidance informs the direction of NQF programs and drives improvement across health care. Learn more about the Consortium: https://www.qualityforum.org/National_Quality_Forum_Leadership_Consortium_.aspx

About National Quality Forum

The National Quality Forum (NQF) works with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements together. NQF is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization that gives all healthcare stakeholders a voice in advancing quality measures and improvement strategies that lead to better outcomes and greater value. Learn more at www.qualityforum.org.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at www.urac.org

