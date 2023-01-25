A monumental milestone that will provide residents and businesses in Lancaster with more efficient and reliable internet services, giving them access to a previously unattainable level of speed and performance.

LANCASTER, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Race Communications proudly announced the commencement of its fiber-based, multi-gig service in the City of Lancaster, making it the first city in California with internet speeds of up to 10Gbps available to residential homes city-wide. This monumental milestone provides residents and businesses of the area with more efficient and reliable internet services, giving them access to a previously unattainable level of speed and performance.

“We are thrilled to bring our advanced fiber optic infrastructure and offer speeds up to 10Gbps to the City of Lancaster,” said Jim Miller, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Race Communications. “This future-proof technology will provide people with faster internet connections and have a positive effect on the local economy.”

“Race Communications offers more competition for our local community when choosing an internet provider,” said Mayor R. Rex Parris. “The City of Lancaster is proud to become the first in California to offer these high internet speeds to residents. This is an important milestone for our community that will provide access to faster and more reliable internet to our residents, enabling them to work, learn, and play online with greater ease than ever before.”

Race Communications is working relentlessly to expand its coverage area with continuing construction that will connect over 60,000 homes and businesses. Before beginning construction in a particular neighborhood, Race will give ample warning to its residents. Flyers, yard signs, and other measures will be used to keep residents informed about when construction will occur. For more information about Race Communications’ construction progress, sign-up notices, and installation possibilities, please visit the Lancaster community page on the Race Communications website.

About Race Communications:

Race Communications is dedicated to providing reliable, high-speed internet and advanced communications at an affordable price. Working in partnership with the California Public Utilities Commission as well as several community advocacy groups, Race Communications is dedicated to delivering top-quality high-speed internet service with multi-gigabit speeds that are both secure and reliable for residents and businesses across the state of California. The company is expanding into an additional 25 communities in 2023 and beyond.

For more information, visit www.race.com or contact pr@race.com

