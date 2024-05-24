Guests can enjoy special limited time 90-point, in-store promotions including a 10-cent Fuel Reward, a regular size Swirl World or a slice of pizza at all RaceTrac locations

Atlanta, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RaceTrac , Georgia’s second largest privately owned company, celebrates its 90th anniversary as a convenience store leader with roots dating back to 1934, when founder Carl Bolch, Sr. opened a fuel store known as Carl Bolch Trackside Stations in Missouri.

In the decades that followed, the company pioneered self-service gasoline across the South, relocated its headquarters to Atlanta, and is now a third-generation, family-owned company with more than 10,000 team members across two retail divisions—RaceTrac and RaceWay—and three operating companies—Energy Dispatch, Metroplex Energy and Gulf Oil.

“When my grandfather opened his first gas station 90 years ago, I’m sure he never imagined his company would grow into the modern convenience store destination that nearly 400 million guests enjoy at our nearly 800 RaceTrac and RaceWay locations across 13 states each year,” said Melanie Isbill, chief brand officer at RaceTrac. “Our mission from day one has been to make people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this momentous milestone with our guests by offering a variety of fantastic and discounted food and drink items for ‘Whatever Gets You Going.’”

To commemorate the event, new members who enroll in RaceTrac Rewards through the app are eligible for a 90-point loyalty boost after their first qualifying purchase in store or at the pump until May 27. Existing members can get in on the fun too by entering the promo code “Happy90” in the app to receive their one-time 90 bonus points with purchase.

All loyalty members can take advantage of a variety of tasty, on-the-go food and beverage favorites, which are available to redeem for only 90 points through Thursday, June 6, unless otherwise noted by store location.

Roller Grill (usually 120 points)

Pizza Slice (usually 150 points)

Swirl World regular cup (usually 175 points)

8.4 ounce Red Bull (usually 150 points)

10 Cent Fuel Reward, through May 27 (usually 175 points)

RaceTrac Rewards makes it easy to earn points in-store and at the pump. Sign up at RaceTrac Rewards to receive exclusive new member offers and start seeing the savings roll in.

RaceTrac has nearly 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac® and RaceWay® brands in 13 states – and aims to make people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable with convenient access to fuel and food for Whatever Gets You Going. In 2023, RaceTrac served nearly 28 million cups of Crazy Good Coffee, 28 million slices of pizza and 1 million gallons of milk. Guests can locate their most convenient RaceTrac or RaceWay location by visiting RaceTrac.com .

