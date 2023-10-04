Additional charging stations planned as the company looks to offer guests Whatever Gets Them Going

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RaceTrac has announced its first electric vehicle (EV) charging station in the country, located in Oxford, Alabama. The 180-kW, dual-connector charger will offer quick charging options for all battery electric vehicles in about 15 to 20 minutes. Additional chargers are planned for installation at store locations in Dallas, Texas before the end of 2024. Locations are expected to be announced in the coming months.

“As pioneers and innovators in the transportation and fuel industry, we are embarking on a new journey to support the development of an electrified transportation system,” said Max McBrayer, CEO at RaceTrac. “As a fuel provider—no matter the type—RaceTrac will meet the evolving needs of its guests and America’s motorists by providing EV drivers with access to a robust and reliable refueling network for years to come.”

The number of electric vehicles on U.S. roads is projected to grow significantly by 2030 . With its competitive electricity rates for EV charging and central location to destinations throughout the Southeast, Alabama was a logical choice for RaceTrac’s first charging station.

While the Oxford charging station marks a significant milestone for RaceTrac, it’s only the beginning of the business’ journey into the EV market. Over the coming months and years, RaceTrac will continue to expand its EV charging network, underscoring the commitment to meet guest needs and deliver on the promise of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable.

The Oxford charging station boasts one Direct Current Fast Charger (DCFC) with two CCS ports, both situated under a dedicated RaceTrac canopy, similar to those found above traditional fuel pumps. The canopy provides shelter for guests looking to charge and differentiates RaceTrac from most EV charging sites.

In addition to the new chargers, the Oxford RaceTrac location continues to offer a variety of traditional fuel options, including diesel canopies for large trucks. The store opened in 2021 and is part of RaceTrac’s continued growth into Alabama. Eight RaceTrac stores currently operate within the state, while two new travel centers are scheduled to open in the fall of 2023, near the cities of Huntsville and Muscle Shoals.

As leaders in the convenience store industry, EV charging is a natural evolution for RaceTrac, which has always been known as more than just a place to fuel up. To support motorists—including EV drivers— RaceTrac stores offer a wide selection of tasty, on-the-go food and beverage favorites that are affordable and always fresh. Guests can choose from a variety of options including six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed “Crazy Good Coffee,” RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treats, fresh pizza, sandwiches, and a variety of other hot food items.

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel.

