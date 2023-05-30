RaceTrac Rewards members can save 3 cents per gallon every day through July 4th

Atlanta, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RaceTrac is officially welcoming summer road trips and last-minute adventures with a “3 For All” fuel offer, exclusive to RaceTrac rewards members. Guests can get 3 cents off per gallon at RaceTrac stores with the use of their RaceTrac rewards app, every day through July 4. To begin saving, members enter the promo code: 3FORALL in the RaceTrac Rewards app before paying for fuel.

“At RaceTrac, we are committed to keeping our word of Whatever Gets You Going, and that includes offering rewards programs to thank our guests for their loyalty,” said Melanie Isbill, Chief Marketing Officer of RaceTrac. “Our new 3 For All fuel offer makes it easy for guests to save at the pump, no strings attached.”

The 3FORALL promo code needs to be entered into the guest’s RaceTrac Rewards account prior to fueling but only requires to be entered once for everyday savings. The offer can be redeemed once per day until July 4, 2023. Offer is not valid in RaceTrac truck lanes.

In addition to the Summer “3 For All” promotion, guests can get more fuel savings by upgrading to a VIP rewards membership, getting a RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card or using all three together for even more savings.

Guests can become a RaceTrac Rewards VIP member for $2.49 per month to save an additional 10 cents per gallon on the first 40 gallons and 3 cents per gallon thereafter with each fuel purchase every month, along with receiving various coupons and promotions on RaceTrac products in-store.

To save with the RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card, guests simply need to pick up a RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card in-store and follow the directions on the back to register online. The RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card may be used simply as a loyalty card to earn rewards on every purchase with RaceTrac’s free Fuel Rewards enrollment or it may be activated with a debit account to save an additional 7 cents per gallon at the pump.

To become a RaceTrac Rewards member, download the RaceTrac mobile app or visit racetrac.com/rewards to sign up. Current RaceTrac Rewards members can upgrade their membership to a VIP and/or RaceTrac Rewards + Debit card member at racetrac.com/rewards/rewards-vip .

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel.

