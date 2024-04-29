Grand Prize winner will earn the chance to race The Freeze

Atlanta, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RaceTrac today announced its fan-favorite Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes , which will give one lucky Grand Prize winner the chance to race The Freeze at Truist Park during the July 6 Atlanta Braves game. To enter, entrants may visit their favorite RaceTrac store in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina or Tennessee through June 24 and scan the QR code located on an in-store, life-sized display of The Freeze. From there, entrants will be directed to an entry form on the Beat The Freeze Sweepstakes website.

The Grand Prize winner will receive two tickets to attend the July 6 Atlanta Braves game versus the Philadelphia Phillies, paid parking, a Freeze swag pack, $1,000 gift card and the opportunity to race the Freeze. Fifteen First Prize winners will be chosen randomly at the conclusion of the Sweepstakes entry period and receive a prize pack from The Freeze that could include items like sunglasses, koozies, t-shirts and more. Entrants can earn additional entries by uploading a photo of themselves and the cutout, then sharing on social media.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID OUTSIDE AL, SC, GA, TN, AND MS & WHERE PROHIBITED. OPEN TO LEGAL US RESIDENTS OF AL, SC, GA, TN, AND MS WHO ARE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OLD AS OF DATE OF ENTRY. RACETRAC, DJA, MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL (& THOSE LISTED IN RULES) EMPLOYEES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE. POTENTIAL GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BE SUBJECT TO A BACKGROUND CHECK, PRIOR TO PRIZE ACCEPTANCE. BEGINS 9:00 AM ET ON 5/1/24; ENDS 11:59PM ET ON 6/24/24. FOR OFFICIAL RULES AND ELIGIBILITY, VISIT beatthefreezesweepstakes.com. SPONSOR: RACETRAC, INC, LOCATED AT 200 GALLERIA PARKWAY SE, SUITE 900, ATLANTA, GA 30339.



About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel.