Atlanta, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RaceTrac launched a significant upgrade to its popular RaceTrac Rewards app this week, designed to enhance its “Whatever Gets You Going” brand of convenience. Guests will enjoy a completely redesigned app with improved functionality and new features further solidifying the company’s digital capabilities to prioritize loyal guests.

“Our guests are constantly on-the-go and we’re always looking for ways to make their RaceTrac experience better,” said Lanna O’Connor, director of loyalty and digital marketing at RaceTrac. “We rebuilt the RaceTrac Rewards app from the ground up, with a new look, new features and faster speeds to enhance the rewarding experience they enjoy through RaceTrac Rewards. Our next-gen app will deliver on our ongoing commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction.”

In conjunction with the release of the new app features and RaceTrac’s 90th Anniversary, new members who enroll in RaceTrac Rewards through the app between May 23–27 are eligible for a 90-point loyalty boost after their first qualifying purchase in store or at the pump. Existing members can get in on the fun too by entering the promo code “Happy90” in the app to receive their one-time 90 bonus points with purchase.

RaceTrac guest and team member feedback served as the foundation for key improvements. The updated app was rearchitected for faster loading times to help team members deliver quick transactions and a streamlined in-store experience. The redesigned navigation encourages frictionless use—and users can easily identify available reward points from the home screen to redeem for free items and discounts on fuel from the Rewards catalog.

Guests can earn four points for every dollar they spend on qualifying products and one point for every gallon of fuel purchased, and the app seamlessly tracks guest points for easy redemption. The app also serves as the repository for RaceTrac digital gift card balances.

The most immediate change guests will notice is the app’s modernized look, aligning with RaceTrac’s refreshed branding. A new “Scan & Pay” feature replaces the “Checkout” button for quick loyalty recognition and contactless payment through RaceTrac gift cards. Also, most coupons apply automatically to transactions, ensuring guests never miss a deal. A redesigned FAQ tab, new chat feature and enhanced purchase history empower guests to connect with their RaceTrac Rewards membership information they care about. Additionally, the redesigned store location finder gives users the ability to “favorite” their most visited stores for easy access, personalized offers and the option to place an online order for pick-up before they arrive at participating locations.

While the app is getting an upgrade, RaceTrac’s commitment to “Whatever Gets You Going” convenience remains unchanged. For 90 years, the company has made people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. Whether that means BBQ chicken pizza for breakfast or frozen yogurt at 2 a.m., RaceTrac is a judgment-free zone where friendly team members ensure guests have what they need to refuel and get back on the road.

To download the app, guests can search for “RaceTrac” in the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about RaceTrac Rewards, guests can visit, RaceTrac.com/Rewards . The new app will automatically update or prompt existing RaceTrac Rewards members to update their app if they have not enabled automatic updates.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel.

