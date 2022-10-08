Free drinks and donations available for frontline workers and communities in need

Atlanta, Ga., Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RaceTrac offers free coffee and fountain drinks to first responders 24/7, 365 days a year. This token of appreciation has now been extended to power utility crews working hard to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses across Florida during Hurricane Ian recovery. First responder and utility crew personnel simply need to be in uniform or show a work badge to the store associate at the register. Additionally, in the event there is a line for fuel, fuel priority is offered to first responders and power utility crews in all areas affected by the storm.

“RaceTrac has had the pleasure to serve the state of Florida for over twenty years,” said Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer at RaceTrac. “It’s important to do everything we can to help each other during these challenging times. Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by Hurricane Ian, and we want to extend a special thank you to first responders and utility crews who need to hydrate and recharge while working tirelessly throughout the recovery period.”

To help additional Florida residents, RaceTrac has donated $50,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund as well as $50,000, plus bottled water to the Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund, as both organizations assist communities hardest hit by Hurricane Ian.

RaceTrac has been bringing its Whatever Gets You Going style of convenience to guests since 1934, and proudly operates under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. Whether it’s a taquito for breakfast or frozen yogurt at 2 a.m., RaceTrac is a judgement-free zone. Its professional, friendly team members are here to welcome guests and ensure they have everything they need to refuel, recharge and get to their next destination.

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 550 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel. The company has been recognized on Forbes’ list of largest private companies every year since 1998.

