ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF), six million people worldwide live with Parkinson’s disease. One million of those are in the United States and 27,900 live in Georgia. Joining the effort to eliminate this disease, RaceTrac is bringing back its annual ‘ Run for Research’ 5K race on September 16 at Truist Park in Atlanta, where participants cross the finish line on the field inside the Atlanta Braves stadium. All proceeds—including 100 percent of registration fees—will go directly to The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s high-impact global research programs seeking better treatments and a cure. For more information, visit racetrac.com/About-Us/Run-For-Research .

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with a 1K run/walk, followed by the 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. Free food, prizes, music and more are included with the price of registration. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to register for both 5K and 1K at runsignup.com/RaceTrac5K . Run for Research is a pre-qualifier for the 2024 Peachtree Road Race.

New for this year’s event, runners who are not able to attend the race in person but are still eager to participate and raise funds for Parkinson’s research can select the Virtual 5K sign-up option on the registration page .

The theme of this year’s race is “Race for Fox in your Craziest Socks,” and participants are encouraged to show their enthusiasm and support by wearing their brightest, loudest knee-high socks.

RaceTrac’s Run for Research is part of the company’s wider RaceTrac Gives Back initiative which supports several causes that help make people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. Each year in April, during Parkinson’s Awareness Month, guests have generously added one dollar to their in-store purchases or selected a special, one-dollar candy bar to support The Michael J. Fox Foundation. During one week in April, all coffee proceeds are also donated directly to the foundation. This year, over $700,000 was raised.

For additional information and resources on Parkinson’s disease, visit michaeljfox.org .

Learn more about RaceTrac by visiting RaceTrac.com and stay connected on social via Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About RaceTrac

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. While operating under its mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable, RaceTrac stores offer guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel.

###

CONTACT: James Taylor jtaylor@fulltiltconsulting.com