Rachel Faulkner Brown, Founder of Be Still Ministries, to Speak About Finding Freedom in Christ on Next Steps Forward With Chris Meek March 2

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rachel Faulkner Brown, founder and director of Be Still Ministries and its Never Alone Widows Retreats, will appear on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday, March 2.

“Rachel Faulkner Brown’s journey to finding faith and love again after experiencing the devastating loss of two husbands is testimony to both her strength and spirit. Rachel is a champion for freedom and transforming the lives of women by helping them to find and fully embrace their own freedom through Christ,” Meek said. “I deeply admire her commitment to bringing women closer to the Lord, especially as so many women and men alike are seeking out a greater purpose during these especially difficult times.”

Be Still Ministries began in 2011 as an intimate monthly gathering centered around stories and prayer. Since then it has expanded into workshops, retreats, and curriculum that have crossed state lines into Georgia, Colorado, Maryland and South Carolina. Through Be Still Ministries Inc, Faulkner Brown has reached thousands of women across the country and around the globe. Having experienced the instant loss of two husbands herself, one to an aneurysm and one in an Air Force plane crash, she founded the widow retreats to empower military and first responder widows so that they feel known and have a safe community to turn to. Rachel loves marriage so much that she took a chance on it again and married for a third time.

“I deeply admire Rachel’s commitment to guiding women who are looking to be set free from their past and spreading a positive message that a person’s past should not define them. I am confident that the audience will warm instantly to her dynamic personality and will be touched by her story and message.”

Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

