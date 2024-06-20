The mother of Rachel Morin – a Maryland mother of five, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant – blasted Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas for his depersonalization of her daughter, referring to her merely as an “individual” in a statement this week.
During a Tuesday appearance on CNN, where he was asked for his response to “critics who blame the [Biden] administration for allowing” the deaths of Americans at the hands of illegal immigrants,
