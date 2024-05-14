The Democrat frontrunner in one of this year’s top Senate races is no stranger to controversy.
Rep. David Trone – who is running to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin in Maryland and faces a tough primary challenge on Tuesday – has frequently been caught making some truly wild statements, both as a candidate and member of Congress, as well as while working in the private sector.
From using a racial slur, to allegedly threatening to “execute” someone, here are fiv
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Fearmongering’: Chinese migrant surge hearing dismissed by House Dems despite national security concerns - May 14, 2024
- GOP AG in Trump courtroom predicts a ‘really bad day’ for Michael Cohen cross-examination - May 14, 2024
- Trump trial veepstakes? Trump allies show up in force ahead of Michael Cohen’s second day of testimony - May 14, 2024